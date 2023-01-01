WebCatalog

Web Sitesi: sigsync.com

Sigsync e-mail signature service is best described in just three words. It is a centralized, company-wide, and web-based signature service for Office 365. By centralized, it means that it lets you create and manage all your e-mail signatures for your company at one place. Company-wide signature makes it possible for you to roll out the changes or updates to the signature within minutes. Since it is a web-based service, it is platform independent and works on all devices without any complex installations.

Business
E-Signature Software

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.