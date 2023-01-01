WebCatalog

Web Sitesi: salesgig.com

SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig was founded to help small-to-midsize companies play big, compete, and win more! To accomplish this, we utilize world class sales technology, employ exceptional US-based sales development reps, and leverage the best firmographic, technographic, and intent data to efficiently and effectively fill the sales funnel. We are not magicians, but often create what feels like magic. We use data to tell the story, iterate on messaging, and optimize to achieve winning results. Bottom line: we fill the sales funnel.

Kategoriler:

Business
Other Lead Generation Software

