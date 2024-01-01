WebCatalog

GoSearch

GoSearch

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: gosearch.ai

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde GoSearch çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

GoSearch is a generative AI enterprise search platform from the makers of GoLinks. GoSearch connects 100+ personal and company applications to provide a single, unified interface to search — powered by generative AI for insights summarized from multiple sources. Whether the query is “how to reset my password” or “q4 roadmap,” GoSearch works like Google to surface resources based on relevance: internal documents, people, tasks, chat conversations, and more. Generative AI summarizes relevant context and information contained within personal and company resources to deliver a comprehensive answer — including the right people and places in your organization where you can uncover additional knowledge. GoSearch’s built-in conversational assistant, GoAI, transforms your search into an interactive chat that supports follow-ups and returns outputs from both your organization’s connected apps and external knowledge from ChatGPT. Streamline communication and take knowledge management to a new level of efficiency with GoSearch. Learn more at www.gosearch.ai and get your custom demo at www.gosearch.ai/sales.

Kategoriler:

Productivity
Kurumsal Arama Yazılımı

Web Sitesi: gosearch.ai

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, GoSearch ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Google Cloud Search

Google Cloud Search

cloudsearch.google.com

Qatalog

Qatalog

qatalog.com

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

Command E

Command E

getcommande.com

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Search.io

Search.io

search.io

Yext

Yext

yext.com

nuclia

nuclia

nuclia.com

Aiven

Aiven

aiven.io

Glean

Glean

glean.com

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

GoLinks

GoLinks

golinks.io

Team-GPT

Team-GPT

team-gpt.com

Blaze SQL

Blaze SQL

blazesql.com

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Akooda

Akooda

akooda.co

192.com

192.com

192.com

nuclia

nuclia

nuclia.com

HelpLook

HelpLook

helplook.net

AskYourDatabase

AskYourDatabase

askyourdatabase.com

GistReader

GistReader

gistreader.com

Trieve

Trieve

trieve.ai

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Keşfet

Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.