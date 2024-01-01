We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools we provide are highly customizable, allowing our services to grow as our clients expand. Our industry trained agents provide expertise for each customer, 24/7. We aim to be the most support-centric, comprehensive solution for our customer in our niche.

