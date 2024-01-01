zubbit.io lets you increase your return on investment from the links you share by letting you shorten, brand, and optimize your URL links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, and turns every link you share into a branded asset. Here's what it can do: * Add a fully branded call-to-action to every link you share: Save time on writing your own content for sharing, find relevant content on the web and add a powerful customizable call-to-action advert to it and share via a Shortlink. * Powerful all-in-one branded Link management system: Take full control of your links and turn them into branded assets. Shorten URLs and use custom slugs and domains to improve and build trust, and drive more traffic back to you. * Retarget anyone who clicks on any link you share: Imagine being able to retarget anyone and create custom audiences when people click on your links from emails or from anywhere you share content including social media.

