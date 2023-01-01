Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для StreamAlive в WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.
Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.
Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc.
StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversational presentation platform. It helps dramatically increase audience engagement & outcomes in presentations & other live sessions, whether online or in-person. Bring your livestreams, team meetings, and webinars to life with StreamAlive. Your audience participates in the chat! StreamAlive turns the chat into real-time visualizations—word clouds, polls, world maps, thoughts, links, Q&As etc. We’ll help you track, increase and convert engagement to move your audience from bored-away to blown-away.
Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением StreamAlive, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.