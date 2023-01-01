WebCatalog

Monetate

Monetate

Еще не установили WebCatalog? Скачайте WebCatalog.

Использовать веб-приложение

Веб-сайт: monetate.com

Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для Monetate в WebCatalog для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.

Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.

Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerful tools covering ideation and validation, through to the delivery of scalable 1-to-1 cross-channel experiences. Delight consumers with exceptional experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and—ultimately—customer lifetime value. Monetate influences billions of dollars in annual revenue for leading brands like Office Depot, Reebok, Patagonia, QVC, J Crew Group, and hundreds of other market leaders.

Веб-сайт: monetate.com

Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением Monetate, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.

Вам также может понравиться

Barilliance

Barilliance

barilliance.com

Smartrr

Smartrr

smartrr.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

Recurai

Recurai

recurai.com

Rowy

Rowy

rowy.io

Rock Content

Rock Content

rockcontent.com

Nosto

Nosto

nosto.com

Hushly

Hushly

hushly.com

Dispatch

Dispatch

dispatch.me

Sendlane

Sendlane

sendlane.com

Gladly

Gladly

gladly.com

Google Optimize

Google Optimize

google.com

Продукт

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.