Bigtincan

Bigtincan Content Hub redefines sales, marketing, and service processes to enable teams to work smarter and faster together for optimal results. With sophisticated, AI-driven features and automation that support each phase of the buying process, Bigtincan Content Hub enables teams to drive improved business results by delivering a better customer experience. At the same time, Bigtincan Content Hub enables sales, service, and marketing teams to drive the sales process with the best, most successful sales content anywhere, anytime, and on any device. Bigtincan Content Hub is the industry’s first sales enablement automation platform. Its AI-driven, real-time automation enhances the customer experience and gives sales and marketing teams the tools they need to deliver better business results. It is designed to meet the demands of the mobile worker. For sales and service people, and others in the field, Bigtincan Content Hub automatically provisions their organization’s best and most relevant content to them whenever and wherever they need it.

