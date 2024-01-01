Vivas.AI

Vivas.AI

Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.

Bruk nettapp

Nettside: vivas.ai

Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Vivas.AI med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.

Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.

Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build their favorite app by simply dragging and dropping them in their low code platform of choice. Users can validate the models with sample data and access the model cards, best practices, and limitations to ensure the customers have complete transparency and trust in the models they choose. Vivas.AI's business model is inclusive and strives to provide a marketplace where multiple vendors can offer their models. This makes the Vivas.AI marketplace much more inclusive and broad. In short, Vivas.AI aspires to be the ‘Uber’ of the AI/ML marketplace.
Kategorier:
Productivity
Machine Learning Software

Nettside: vivas.ai

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Vivas.AI. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

Alternativer

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

Riku.AI

Riku.AI

riku.ai

UiPath

UiPath

uipath.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

Deep Block

Deep Block

deepblock.net

AMD

AMD

amd.com

V7

V7

v7labs.com

OpenAI

OpenAI

openai.com

Aidaptive

Aidaptive

aidaptive.com

Du liker kanskje også

censius

censius

censius.ai

Model Share

Model Share

modelshare.ai

Yandex Disk

Yandex Disk

disk.yandex.com

Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases

wandb.ai

Aporia

Aporia

aporia.com

Microsoft Trove

Microsoft Trove

microsoft.com

Kortical

Kortical

kortical.com

Mystic AI

Mystic AI

mystic.ai

OctoAI

OctoAI

octo.ai

evoML

evoML

evoml.ai

Botanic

Botanic

code7.com

Neuton.AI

Neuton.AI

neuton.ai

Utforsk

Desktop

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.