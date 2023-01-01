WebCatalog

Dette er nytt

November 2023

Theme Colors

  • We've brought back the ability to customize your apps, games, spaces and subspaces with colors with more color choices and improved experience.

Deutsch, Español, Français, Italiano, 日本語, Português, 中文（简体）

  • WebCatalog is now available in German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Portugese, and Chinese (simplified).
  • We are working to make WebCatalog available in more languages! Stay tuned!

October 2023

Redesign

  • WebCatalog app and websites have been redesigned with a brand new unified design.

September 2023

Subspace Folders

  • You can now group subspaces together by dragging a subspace over another one on the subspace bar.
  • Subspace folders are automatically backed up and synced across devices. (only for WebCatalog Pro users)

Tiếng Việt

  • WebCatalog is now available in Vietnamese.

    Produkt

    Brukerstøtte

    Selskapet

    Juridisk

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    Vi bruker informasjonskapsler for å tilby og forbedre nettsidene våre. Ved å bruke nettsidene våre samtykker du til bruken av informasjonskapsler.

    Retningslinjer for personvern