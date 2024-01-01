WebCatalog

Rebump

Rebump

Nettside: site.rebump.cc

Automated Email Follow-up Made Easy! Rebump sends multiple follow-up email messages to your recipients for you. These automated emails are customized to appear as if you sent the follow up yourself. You can track and analyze all of your follow-up emails with your Rebump account. Now includes email tracking. For Gmail or G Suite (Google Apps). Rebump gives you these powerful Rebump email tools: * Unlimited Messages * Automatic Follow-up Emails * Customizable Bump messages * Customizable Bump intervals * Specify Bump days and times * A Dashboard to monitor all emails * Activity digest emails * Integration with your existing CRM * Alternate Email Address * Up to 10 Bumps per message * Track if your email was opened/read * Personalize Your Bumps * Create Multiple Bump Sequences Rebump is a favorite Gmail productivity extension for automating follow-up email because of its ease of use, reliable results, and very low price. People who have switched to using Rebump were previously using ReplyUp, Mixmax, Yesware, Toutapp, Right Inbox, Followup.cc, The Top Inbox, Boomerang for Gmail, and Hunter.io. Fully compatible with the most popular productivity apps, including Rapportive, Sidekick Hubspot Sales, Boomerang, Yesware, Streak CRM and Dropbox extensions.

Kategorier:

Productivity
Transactional Email Software

