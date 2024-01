Quick Gun is a shooting game where practice makes perfect! Armed with a simple handgun, you run across an ever-changing space station. As you do so, target dummies will pop up all around you. It's up to you to be fast enough to shoot these dummies before you run past them. The better the shot, the more points you'll get for shooting the target. Making headshots or crack shots will give you more points than a regular shot. Every dummy you shoot will also give you more time, so you can keep your run going. With the points you get, you can upgrade your gun! You can make it reload and shoot faster and customise its looks! Prove that you're a real gunslinger with lightning-fast reflexes and get the highest score in Quick Gun!

Sito web:poki.com

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Quick Gun. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.