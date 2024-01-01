WebCatalog

Papa's Sushiria

Papa's Sushiria

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.

Gioca sul web

Sito web:poki.com

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Papa's Sushiria su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

Your tour of Papa Louie's new restaurant goes awry when you break the lucky cat statue outside of the shop. Is this to blame for the restaurant's underwhelming opening day? When Papa Louie leaves on a mission to find a new statue, you're left in charge of Papa's Sushiria, where you need to master the fine art of sushi making! It's up to you to make the sushi exactly how your customers like it. Happy customers will increase your score and tip you more money, which you can spend on decorating your restaurant. Will you save the Sushiria?

Sito web:poki.com

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Papa's Sushiria. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Potrebbe interessarti anche

Papa's Wingeria

Papa's Wingeria

poki.com

Papa's Donuteria

Papa's Donuteria

poki.com

Papa's Scooperia

Papa's Scooperia

poki.com

Papa's Sushiria

Papa's Sushiria

poki.com

Papa's Bakeria

Papa's Bakeria

poki.com

Papa Louie 3

Papa Louie 3

poki.com

Papa's Hotdoggeria

Papa's Hotdoggeria

poki.com

Papa's Freezeria

Papa's Freezeria

poki.com

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack

poki.com

Papa's Cheeseria

Papa's Cheeseria

poki.com

Papa's Donuteria

Papa's Donuteria

poki.com

Papa's Burgeria

Papa's Burgeria

poki.com

Esplora

Desktop

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.