Shorthand is the premier platform for creating immersive digital content for the web. Shorthand’s simple editor allows anyone to create, edit, and publish stunning reading experiences in minutes — no skills in code or web design required. Now, media, marketing, and communications teams can create immersive content at scale, driving deeper audience engagement, better metrics, and stronger outcomes for their brand. Shorthand enables users to collaborate with ease. By assembling your team in a Shorthand workspace, you can improve collaboration on content and ship faster. Multiple users can seamlessly work together on a piece of content without any disruption. What's more, custom themes mean that all published content stays on-brand. And with flexible publishing options, users can publish their Shorthand content nearly anywhere — via AWS, their CMS, Shorthand hosting, or embedding directly on their website. We’re proud to say that our customers — including the BBC, Salesforce, Unicef, the University of Cambridge, and Manchester City — publish some of the most cinematic and engaging content on the web. This includes everything from digital magazines and longform features to internal comms, brand stories, blogs — even a virtual escape room! Shorthand delivers a substantial return on investment, with customers consistently boasting radical improvements in their engagement metrics. Shorthand was established in Brisbane, Australia and is now a truly global company. We are a band of geeks with art and heart, dedicated to helping content teams build the world’s most impressive and impactful digital content.

