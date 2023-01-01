WebCatalogWebCatalog
Wordsmith

Wordsmith

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Wordsmith app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Wordsmith is a board game where you create words by placing letters next to each other. The premise is quite simple: The longer the word you create is, the more points you will earn. You can spend the points you've earned to advance further in the game and unlock various types of power-ups and improvements like double and triple letters/words. In addition, there are several languages to choose from such as English, Spanish, French and Portugese. Go ahead and try to form the longest word possible!Click the letters to form words. Select - Left Mouse ButtonWordsmith is created by DrMop. Check out their other games Monster Mash, Wordy Pop, Australian Patience and Solitaire Golf on Poki

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wordsmith. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Wordy Pop

Wordy Pop

poki.com

Australian Patience

Australian Patience

poki.com

Solitaire Reverse

Solitaire Reverse

poki.com

Spell Bee

Spell Bee

spellingbeegame.org

Solitaire Golf

Solitaire Golf

poki.com

Word Finder

Word Finder

poki.com

Word Monsters

Word Monsters

poki.com

Words Emoji

Words Emoji

poki.com

Tri Peaks

Tri Peaks

poki.com

Word Boss

Word Boss

poki.com

Amazing Word Fresh

Amazing Word Fresh

poki.com

Word City Uncrossed

Word City Uncrossed

poki.com