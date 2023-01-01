Tunnel Rush 2 is a skill game where you ride fast into colorful 3D tunnels and experience the exhilarating kaleidoscope of hazards and treasures! Rotate the screen clockwise or anti-clockwise to move your ship and break through the obstacle that matches your ship's current color, otherwise your ship will crash. Collect as many diamonds as possible to upgrade your ship. The obstacles will become harder to pass with each level passed, so keep your focus on the screen and your fingers on the buttons! Can you finish Tunnel Rush 2 and unlock every upgrade?Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keys(Mobile) Move - Tap and hold the left or right side of the screenTunnel Rush 2 was created by Deer Cat Games. Play their other legendary games Poki: Tunnel Rush, Super Speeder, Wave Rider and StringsYou can play Tunnel Rush 2 on Poki.Tunnel Rush was released in 2003. Tunnel Rush 2 was released in 2018.You can play Tunnel Rush 2 on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.Yes, you can unlock many skins in Tunnel Rush 2 as you progress through the game.

