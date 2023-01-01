Stickman Bike is a sports game where you ride your bike through levels with massive platforms and obstacles. The key is to maintain your bike's balance so you don't fall off and break your stick figure. Gain speed, do stunts in the air and earn a perfect score on your way to the finish line. There are 20 levels with unique challenges waiting for you to take on. Race against time and beat your friends high scores to show who the best stickman rider is!Ride - W / SLean - A / DStickman Bike is created by JetGames. Play their other game on Poki: TagYou can play Stickman Bike for free on Poki.Stickman Bike can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

