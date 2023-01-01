Space Thing is a space-themed shooting game where you fight for dominance in outer space. Test your reflexes against challenging AI opponents in a fast-paced merciless arcade experience. You will unlock tons of character skins as you play the game. Make sure to use pick up every power-up you see, and use your shield regularly if you want to be good at surviving outer space. Check out the Invaders mode to maximize the fun. And don't forget to play local multiplayer against your friends. So don't forget to share Space Thing with your friends and have fun!Move - WAD or Arrow keysShoot - H or ZSwitch aim - J or XSpace Thing was created by Brad Erkkila. Play their other casual and entertaining puzzle games on Poki: squish-machine-2, Castle Pals, Flipchamps Dual Strike and Squish MachineYou can play Space Thing for free on Poki.Space Thing can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

