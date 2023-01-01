Narrow.One is a 3D multiplayer archery game developed by Pelican Party Studios. Take part in a fast-paced archery action where you and your teammates try to capture the enemy flag in a beautifully designed castle arena. You’re only allowed to use a bow and some arrows, so make sure your aim is on point and your reflexes are fast. Invite your friends to play with you and enjoy the thrill of facing your opponents together. Narrow.One is a ton of fun!Move - WASD keysShoot - Hold and release the left mouse buttonMobile controls - Use the touch indicator on your screenNarrow.One is created by Pelican Party Studios. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Ducklings.io, Nugget Royale and Double Dodgers

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Narrow.One. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.