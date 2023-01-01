1v1.LOL is an online third-person shooter with cool building mechanics. Similar to the building in the popular game Fortnite, you can build structures to change the outcome of the fight. In the Battle Royale game modes the sole survivor wins the game.The goal of the game modes is to be the last player standing, using the different weapons and building blocks at your disposal. Build walls and ramps to defend yourself or to create an opportunity to attack your opponents. Use your axe to break down your opponents' buildings.1v1.LOL has many fun features such as private matches with friends, bustling item shops with custom equipment, effective practice modes, and many ways to customize your character and playstyle.It's a fast-paced online shooting game where it's possible to build structures and eliminate opponents.1v1.LOL features three game modes:In addition to the modes above, there are also the following:1v1.LOL is similar to Fortnite but it's lightweight and can be played on your web browser.Yes, these two games are very similar. JustBuild is the non-combat version of 1v1.LOL.Yes, you can play Battle Royale games with up to 10 people.1v1.LOL is playable on your computer's web browser.Yes, you can connect your own controller to your computer and play the game with it.Check out our Shooting Games and Battle Royale Games for similar games.1v1.LOL is created by Lior Alterman. It was released in December 2019.

