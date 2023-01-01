Puffy Cat is a 2D puzzle game created by Indiesoft. Help your cat friend collect all the balloons in a level by removing the platform just at the right moment, and letting physics handle the rest. Solve the meticulously designed levels with a few clicks, and watch your adorable cat bounce off ledges and pick up balloons. With satisfying animations and a cute art style that is inviting to all kinds of players, Puffy Cat will urge you to come back until you've finished all of the levels.Remove the obstacle - Tap with your finger or click with the left mouse buttonPuffy Cat is created by Indiesoft, a game development company based in Belarus. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

