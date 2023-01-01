Monsters' Wheels Special is a 2D race game created by Smokoko. In this online game you race with your own monster truck in different stages like the Industrial, Forest, Arctic, Desert and City stage. Ugrade your monster truck so you can stay ahead of the competition and equip it with rockets and other weapons to really crush it.Throttle - up arrowBrake - down arrowLean backward/forward - left/right arrowMonsters' Wheels Special was created by Smokoko. They are also known as the creators of Mad Day, Mad Day 2 and Mad Truck Challenge Special.

Website: poki.com

