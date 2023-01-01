Linebacker Alley 2 is the second installment in the popular Linebacker Alley-series. It is an American Football game, created by Tony Corbin. In Linebacker Alley 2, the goal is to break through the defensive lines of your opponent and score a touchdown. Each time you score a touchdown, you are entering a new level with more opponents trying to tackle you. In this version you can not only use the alley, but you can run all around the pitch. The game has 14 levels.Move - Arrow keys Boost - W Spin - STony Corbin has created the Linebacker Alley-series. Apart from Linebacker Alley 2, he also created Linebacker Alley which is also available on Poki.

Website: poki.com

