Hospital Series: Doctor Rugby is a funny simulation game where you become a surgeon and a doctor in this series of mini-games where you will have to deal with hilariously absurd medical situations of a rugby team. Patch wounds, remove objects, pop zits, hit scars with sausages(?) and more. Will you be able to finish all levels?Use your mouse or finger to interact with the patient or use any of the medical tools.Hospital Series: Doctor Rugby was created by WeDoYouPlay. Play their other games on Poki: Nonogram, Words Emoji, and Sugar Eyes You can play Hospital Series: Doctor Rugby on your browser or on mobile without installing or downloading anything for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

