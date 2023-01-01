Hop Chop is a jump and dodge game by SnoutUp Games. Control your piggie and make it jump as far as you can to collect stars and earn points. Once you get the hang of it, you will earn enough points to buy different Snoutfits and different weapons. Slash your way across the game and try to set a record!Jump and slay and dodge everything that comes across your path by clicking your mouse timely.Hop Chop is created by SnoutUp Games. He is famous on our platform for games like Iron Snout, Bacon May Die and Cave Blast.

