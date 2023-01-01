Funny Hair Salon is a hairdresser game where you're in charge of your own hair salon and providing excellent customer service. Grab your tools and get to the work: You'll start by washing and cleaning your customer's hair, and move on to give them a nice trimming treatment, and finally the haircut of their dreams! Every day is a good hair day with Funny Hair Salon.Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move the hair styling tools around.Funny Hair Salon is created by Go Panda Games. Play their other games Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and Hipster vs Rockers on Poki!

