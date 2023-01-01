Funny Dentist Surgery is a game where you are the dentist. You have to clean the girl her teeth, drill holes, pull our the bad teeth, and replace them with some shiney new ones! Ifyou complete the surgery, you unlock the dress up part of the game! About the creator: Funny Dentist Surgery was created by Go Panda Games. This is their seventh game on Poki after: Funny Rescue Zookeeper, Funny Pet Rescue, Funny Nose Surgery, Creative Puzzle, Baby Race Galaxy and Hipster vs Rockers.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funny Dentist Surgery. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.