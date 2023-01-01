Flip Hero is a delightful bike racing IO game created by KasSanity. Compete against other players as you advance from level to level and see what sweet flips you can pull! The more you land, the more points you'll earn. But be careful! Crash and you'll fall behind your fellow racers. This fun, bright racing game is sure to get your adrenaline rushing! Play Flip Hero IO on Poki for the ultimate bike racing multiplayer fun.Controls:Space - Flip/accelerateAbout the creator:Flip Hero is created by KasSanity, based in Canada. They are also the creator of Color Car, KnockOff, Dashy Square, and more!

Website: poki.com

