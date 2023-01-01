Dunkers is a is physics basketball game created by Colin Lane Games.Swing your arms, jump, and score in Dunkers! This arcade basketball game features Career and 2-Player modes. You will begin as Pinko. Pick up the ball, and use it to bounce yourself upwards. Score baskets with Froggo, Timmy, and Nerdo!Dunkers is created by Colin Lane Games, a one-man studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Colin Lane’s other games include the sequel to Dunkers, dunkers-2, Wrassling, arcade platformer Temple of Boom, multiplayer tower defense game Fortz and sports romp Golf Zero.

Website: poki.com

