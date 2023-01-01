Dark Boy is a 2D adventure platformer game developed by Beedo Games. Help Dark Boy fight through stunningly designed greyscale levels and use your time-controlling abilities to help slay dark monsters along the way. The coins you pick up on every level can be used to purchase new and powerful characters such as Yellow Boy, Green Boy, and Purple Boy. Are you ready to explore a world full of darkness and illuminate your way with courage?How to play:Move - A/D / Left/Right arrow keys Jump - W or Up arrow key Slow time - E or LAttack - Space barCharacter switch - Q or KAbout the creator:Dark Boy is created by Beedo Games. Play their other addictive games on Poki: Base Defense, Mafia Wars, Clash of Tanks, Clash Of Armour, Tanko.io, Jelly Sokoban and Swingers.

Website: poki.com

