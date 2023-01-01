Dadish 2 is a platform game where you're a radish daddy who's in charge of finding his kids who have gone missing from the vegetable patch. Explore an exciting world, face off with fast-food themed foes, and reunite Dadish with his missing children in this challenging platforming adventure. Collect stars, unlock secrets, enjoy the playful soundtrack, get to know unforgettable characters, play more than 50 exciting levels, and much more! Are you ready for the radventure of your life?Move - WASD or Arrow keysJump - Space barDadish is created by Thomas K. Young. Check out their other games on Poki: Super Fowlst

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dadish 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.