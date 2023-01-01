Clash of Armor is the ultimate tank battle game, created by Beedo Games. Battle it out against your enemy and deploy your tanks strategically in order to be the last team standing. The first side to destroy the other's turret wins. See which combination of tanks helps you the most but be careful not to send out your most powerful ones all at once! You'll have to wait until they can be sent back out. Do you have what it takes to come out victorious in Clash of Armour?Mouse to clickClash of Armour was created by Beedo Games. They are known for games like Clash of Tanks, Jelly Sokoban, Blocky Snakes and Swingers.

