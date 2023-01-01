Car Drift Racers 2 is a top down race game where drifting is key. Make sure to drift in the corners and overtake your opponents! Can you finish in first place on every level in Car Drift Racers 2? Controls: Drive - WASD and arrow keysBrake - spacebarAbout the creator: Car Drift Racers 2 was created by Brainsoftware. They are known for their awesome vehicle games here on Poki!

Website: poki.com

