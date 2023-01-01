How well can you drift? Show off your drifting skills in Sling Drift, the fast-paced car drifting game. Simply hold space while you go around a corner and release at the right time to ease on down the road. Sling Drift on Poki combines the best of car racing action with a casual, see-how-far-you-can-go type game. Earn coins to unlock better, flashier cars or give the race mode a try. Controls: Space - Drift around corners About the creator: Sling Drift is created by tastypill, based in the USA. They are also the creators of Slime Road, Pick Me Up, Spill It, and more.

Website: poki.com

