Bouncy Catapult is a physics game, created by Anvil Games. Put your skills to the test in Bouncy Catapult! Use the swing to jump as high as you can, and hit all the blocks to advance between dozens of exciting levels.Left click with your mouse along the bottom purple swing of the screen to be powered up and jump.Anvil Games created Bouncy Catapult. This is their first game on Poki.

Website: poki.com

