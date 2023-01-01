Blockins is a puzzle platformer where you manipulate and stack tetris-like blocks to reach the portal. You'll get several blocks with unique shapes - and you can pass the level even if you manage to get one of them into the portal! Switch blocks, hop from one platform to another, sometimes stack blocks on top of each other to do so, or even rotate the pieces. There are many creative obstacles standing in the way of the portal, so you will discover many surprising and satisfying puzzles to solve. Don't worry if you get stuck - you can always use a hint to show you how to pass the level.Blockins is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other thinking games on Poki: One Button Bounce, Ledge Throw, Platform Countdown, Hop Warp, Plactions, Jumping Clones, Big Tall Small, Teleport Jumper, Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer You can play Blockins for free on Poki.Blockins can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

