Babel Tower is a clicker and resource management game, where the player must get the highest tower possible. Get basic resources like stone or wood and transform them into building materials! Update your tools to improve and speed up your production, and don't forget to take advantage of boosts and artifacts. Can you get the tallest tower of all? Put yourself to the test with Babel Tower!Use your left mouse click to navigate and collect resources.Babel Tower is created by Airapport. This is their first game on Poki!

