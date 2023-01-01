Rockerbox empowers marketers from launch to scale, helping them easily see and evaluate channel effectiveness. We’ve built our platform for smart marketers to help them spend, analyze, scale, test, and market smarter. Rockerbox helps you to execute better in-channel optimizations and stop wasting money on channels that aren’t performing. We take the frustration out of constructing clean, actionable data, empowering you to accomplish your goals without the need for additional technical resources. No one methodology is perfect, that’s why Rockerbox uses multiple. We incorporate rule-based attribution, multi-touch attribution, halo analysis, geo lift, in-channel testing, incrementality, and media mix modeling to give you the most complete and accurate view of your customer journey.

Site Web : rockerbox.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à Rockerbox. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.