Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automation. Prokeep is used by over 1,000 distributors across North America, enabling over 11+ million conversations and $6+ billion in revenue. Grow your distribution business. Build stronger customer relationships. Increase workforce productivity. All with Prokeep's Customer Experience Management Software built specifically for distributors to thrive in modern markets. Prokeep: - is used by distributors in 50 states, 10 provinces, and 2 territories. - 11+ million conversations go through Prokeep - 82% of conversations in Prokeep lead to sales or relate to revenue - saves 9 hours per employee each month - saves $3,000 in contractor discrepancies per user per month With Prokeep you will centralize communications to make ordering more efficient, connect your 3rd party systems to create operations automation, and use customer insights to deliver more engagement and make more money.

