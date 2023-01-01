Murder is a fun assasination game created by Studio Seufz. Creep up behind the king and take him out quickly and quietly. Be careful – if he catches you, it’s off to the dungeon with you! Play Murder and experience what life is like for the typical scheming vizier. If you succeed, you’ll be the new king – but be careful, your adviser is after your crown! Experience Murder online right from your browser with Poki and test your observation and reaction skills. You can play Murder for free, but a wrong move will cost you your life.Space - Charge and stab (killer), Look behind (king)Murder is created by Studio Seufz based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Website: poki.com

