Merge Party is an engaging merge game that sparks a celebration by merging various animal Ogos! To keep the party fun, simply click on two identical Ogos to merge them and unlock upgraded Ogos! Each click on an Ogo earns you money which you can use to buy more Ogo eggs to hatch diverse animal Ogos. Beginning with a Dogogo, can you gather all the Ogos and host a wonderful party?

Website: poki.com

