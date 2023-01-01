Explore a magical world and collect your own combat team of Magikmon along the way! Magikmon have special powers and properties to protect you on your journey. Fight weaker magikmon and capture them to build up your squad then train up to become the baddest fighter around! Controls: Mouse - Click to move

