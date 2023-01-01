WebCatalogWebCatalog
Combat Reloaded

Combat Reloaded

poki.com

Combat Reloaded is an online multiplayer shooting game created by NadGames. In Combat Reloaded you join an elite squad with the goal to win from the enemy. This multiplayer game features 5 modes and dozens of unique maps. You can join an existing room with up to 10 players, or start your own custom Deathmatch.Also check out the sequel Combat Reloaded 2 released in 2019, or play the popular Combat Online (Combat 5), Rebels Clash, Bomber Royale, and PixWars 2 also by the same creators.Mouse to aim and shootWASD to move around the arenaSpacebar to jump1-9 number keys to change weapons.Combat Reloaded is created by NadGames based in Mexico.

Website: poki.com

