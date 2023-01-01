La Petite Avril is a cute platform game created to help a little girl get ready for her life! Each level represents a different time in Avril's life and you are tasked with helping her get through all the challenges and difficulties that she must face. Help her escape scary creatures, fly over all kinds of obstacles, and get the help of some friends along the way! Can you help Avril get through all the difficulties?

Website: poki.com

