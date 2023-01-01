Blumgi Dragon is a cute action game where you become all kinds of amazing dragons engaging in thrilling arena battles against bomb enemies! The mission is to rescue fellow dragons captured by these explosive foes. The gameplay is straightforward: a single tap or click fires a fireball, while another tap teleports you to the fireball's location. The best part? Team up with friends to control your dragons together! Are you ready to become the ultimate dragon master?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Blumgi Dragon. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.