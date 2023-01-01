GIRP is a skill game created by Bennett Foddy. Demonstrate your rock-climbing skills using the alphabet! Press your keyboard keys assigned to rocks on a wall to flex and ascend its surface. Don't let go of one key without securing your spot on the wall by grabbing onto another handle, or you will fall into the water. How far can you go on GIRP? Share the game with your friends and compare your high scores!Climb - Hold down the keyboard keys you see on the screen to grab onto the corresponding handle.GIRP was created by Bennett Foddy. Play their other games on Poki: Get On Top and Too Many Ninjas

