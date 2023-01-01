In Getaway Shootout you race three others to the extraction point. This is no ordinary race however, as you can only jump your way to the finish line. Try out-jumping the computer, or one of your friends in this two-player game. On your obstacle filled way to the finish, you'll find all sorts of weaponry and boosts to beat the competition.W - jump left E - jump right R - power-upI - jump left O - jump right P - power-up

Website: poki.com

