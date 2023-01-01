Flags is a thinking game where you are presented with a random flag, and you must guess which country it belongs to. There are six main game modes: 60 Seconds (get as many flags correct as possible in one minute), Streak (play as long as you can without making a mistake), and Learn (wrong answers will be repeated). In the default mode, the game will display a flag and you will choose one of the countries listed below as potential answers. The second game mode works similarly but in reverse: The game will show you a country name and present you with three flags to choose from. The quicker you answer, the more points you will earn. And the more questions you get right without failing, the higher your score can be. What's your streak in Flags? Share the game with your friends and have a fun competition!Tap one of the three answers listed below the flag/country.Flags was created by supernice.games. Play their other games on Poki: Breakoid You can play Flags for free on Poki.Flags can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flags. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.