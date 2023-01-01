WebCatalog
Vectaria.io is a Minecraft-like adventure game but completely multiplayer! Start your journey with one of four characters: Martha, Oliver, Mike and Rose. From there, you can hop straight into the game and start playing! There are three main gamemodes to pick from: a PvP (player versus player) survival map where you must keep other players at bay and get stronger, another survival mode but you can turn PvP on and off making it a little more casual but still interesting, and finally a creative mode where you can let your imagination run wild and build anything you would like! There are so many options to choose from when playing Vectaria.io, where will you start?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Vectaria.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

