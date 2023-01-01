Minecraft Classic is a free online multiplayer game where you can build and play in your own world. Minecraft Classic features 32 blocks to build with and allows build whatever you like in creative mode, or invite up to 8 friends to join you in your server for multiplayer fun.Minecraft Classic for the web is based on the original release by Mojang. It lacks many features from the releases that appeared later, but this version remains to be good fun to play in your browser.The official Minecraft Classic game for your browser is created by Mojang, a Swedish game developer based in Stockholm. They are also the creators behind the games Cobalt and Scrolls. They have re-released this web version as a special 10th anniversary-gift.Play Minecraft Classic online for free on Poki. Every month over 30 million gamers play online on Poki. Want to discover more great games? Check out the New Games or start your discovery on our Popular Games page.

Website: poki.com

